Armed with pitchfork, Raytown man charged for role in Jan. 6 Capitol attack

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Court documents filed earlier this month allege a Raytown man repeatedly entered the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 attack, forcing officers to spray the man twice with chemical irritant.

By using search warrant records from Google, federal prosecutors were able to place Christopher Brian Roe, 39, “at or around the U.S. Capitol” at the time of the Jan. 6 attack for more than two hours.

Investigators used surveillance video to identify Roe, who at one point was shown wearing a University of Kansas sweatshirt and carrying a pitchfork.

In total, Roe faces charges of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers, civil disorder, entering and remaining in a restricted building with a dangerous weapon, disorderly/disruptive conduct in a restricted building with a dangerous weapon, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building with a dangerous weapon, destruction of government property, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings and parading, picketing and demonstrating in a Capitol building.

Court filings made by federal investigators include several screen shots of surveillance videos that allegedly show Roe involved in an altercation with police officers during which Roe allegedly made contact with at least one of the officers.

The same surveillance video captured police spraying Roe with a chemical irritant, which forced Roe to back off into the general crowd where he attempted to gather himself and clean off the chemical spray.

U.S. Department of Justice

Undeterred, Roe is alleged to have returned to the front lines of the attack about an hour later, when surveillance video allegedly captured him entering the Capitol building.

After entering the building, investigators allege that Roe eventually lit a cigarette outside of the House of Representatives Chamber, eventually holding his fist up in the air.

U.S. Department of Justice

U.S. Department of Justice

Eventually, Roe was among a group of rioters that were forced out of the Capitol by police, during which Roe was captured speaking to one of the officers.

“You are protecting traitors and treasonists. They committed treason. And you shot one of us. That’s bullshit. Put your baton down and f***** join us,” Roe is alleged to have said.

Roe was hit with chemical spray a second time as police worked to clear the rioters from the building.

U.S. Department of Justice

Roe left the House side of the Capitol only to return to the East Rotunda Doors, where he once again entered the Capitol building.

U.S. Department of Justice

After several altercations with officers attempting to clear the rioters from the area, officers had finally pushed Roe to the exit, where he spread his arms wide and held on the door before he was finally forced out, more than two hours after he first gained entry into the Capitol.

U.S. Department of Justice

Roe tried one last time to re-enter the Capitol, this time by ramming a bike rack multiple times against a closed set of doors.

U.S. Department of Justice

—