Arrest made after 'hoax' call to Claycomo Ford plant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An arrest has been made after a swatting call Tuesday to the Claycomo Ford plant, Clay County Sheriff Will Akin announced Wednesday in a press conference.

Akin said preparations are now in the works to prosecute the individual.

Around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, Ford’s safety and security team received a call from a disgruntled employee who claimed to be barricaded inside a bathroom in the paint area of the factory. The caller also claimed to be armed with explosives and guns.

Production was shut down, and the 2,200 employees on-site were evacuated.

Claycomo police requested the assistance of the Clay County Sheriff’s Office to search the 6,000,000-square-foot facility, which took six hours.

Initially, with drones in the air and people on the ground, Sheriff Akin said authorities had “some indication that the threat might not be legitimate, but we couldn’t rule that out at that time.”

“We had to treat it as though there was an imminent threat,” he said.

No persons were located in the area where the caller indicated to be located. Thus, additional aid was requested from the following agencies: Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, Gladstone Police Department, North Kansas City Police Department, Liberty Police Department, Platte County Sheriff's Office, Pleasant Valley Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, KCMO Fire Department and the FBI.

“This hoax created a huge strain on law enforcement, not to mention the financial loss that Ford suffered from shutting down production,” Akin said.

Simultaneously as authorities searched the facility, investigators worked to locate the source of the threat, which ended in an arrest.

Akin said the caller was “local enough for us to go make an arrest and bring him to the Clay County Jail.”

Acknowledging the effect the “stressful event” had on those involved, an FBI special agent in charge at the conference explained what makes swatting calls so dangerous.

“Making false claims takes away from our actual job and our resources to respond to real crisis situations. We consider it a very serious crime," the agent said.

Authorities are working with local and federal prosecution in deciding where is best to place the charges.

"Believe it or not, we've never had a swatting situation like this inside the Ford plant, but we have trained with our tactical team, as well as many other tactical teams, inside the Ford plant, just to make sure that when a situation like this does happen, we are already ready," Akin said.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office is optimistic charges will be announced later Wednesday.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest made through the Tips Hotline may be eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.