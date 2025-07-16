Arrest warrants issued for husband, wife accused of stealing $3.2M from grandparents

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Ray County, Missouri, couple who allegedly stole more than $3.2 million from the husband’s grandparents.

Trenton and Kirsten Hansuld each face two counts of financial exploitation of an elder/disabled person, two counts of stealing of more than $25,000, and two counts of filing false documents.

Trenton is also charged with a third count of filing false documents and forgery.

Online court records reveal the alleged offenses dated back to November 2022 and most recently in February 2025.

Detectives were notified in June 2024 of suspicious transactions by the fraud department at Bank Midwest.

Detectives say the alleged victims, ages 82 and 73, suffer from memory loss and were unaware of the situation.

Ray County prosecutors have requested a $250,000 bond once the pair is arrested.

