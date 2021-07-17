3 shot – 1 critically – Friday night in south Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people were shot Friday night in south Kansas City, Missouri, and one of the victims is in critical condition.

Police responded shortly after 10 p.m. to 104th Street and James A. Reed Road, where the first victim was located.

A second victim was located at 107th Street and James A. Reed Road.

It's unknown at this time where the third victim was located.

Information regarding what led to the shooting was not immediately available.

There is no additional information at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

