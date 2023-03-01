As many as 8 Kansas high schools report receiving swatting hoax calls Wednesday morning

UPDATE, 11:20 a.m. | The Salina School District in central Kansas also reports receiving the hoax call Wednesday, marking the ninth district in the state to deal with the issue.

A spokesperson with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said the agency is working to local and federal agencies in investigating the threats.

"We are reviewing relevant information with our partners in an attempt to identify those responsible," KBI spokesperson Melissa Underwood said.

EARLIER | Agencies across Kansas are investigating at least eight false reports of "swatting incidents" at Kansas high schools.

A swatting incident occurs when a report of an active shooter is made at a school.

Police in Lawrence, Kansas, are investigating a hoax call this morning at Lawrence Free State High School.

A Lawrence Police spokesperson said officers responded to the high school around 8:30 a.m. on a reported active shooter.

A school resource officer at the school informed responding officers there was no threat.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the hoax.

The Topeka Police Department reported a similar hoax call at 8:15 a.m. this morning at Highland Park High School.

At around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday morning, dispatch received a single call of an active shooter at Highland Park High School. The Topeka Police Department and local law enforcement responded accordingly, and cleared the school and surrounding area. (1/2) — Topeka Police Department (@Topeka_Police) March 1, 2023

Further west, Riley County, Kansas, Police reported receiving an active shooter call at 8:30 a.m. to Manhattan High School.

At around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, we received a single call on our Administrative line of an active shooter at @MHSusd383 West Campus. Dispatchers quickly identified the call as a potential swatting call and dispatched our School Resource Officer who immediately found the… https://t.co/ZqwvOS5m2M pic.twitter.com/I4yW05Kcvp — RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) March 1, 2023

Police in Wichita reported receiving a similar threat this morning at North High School. Police say they responded within minutes and determined the call was false.

Wichita! We received a report this morning of an active shooter at North High.



Officers responded within minutes and quickly determined that the call was false. — Wichita Police (@WichitaPolice) March 1, 2023

School districts in Junction City , Garden City , Russell and El Dorado also reported swatting incidents Wednesday morning.

This is the second occurrence of swatting in Kansas in the current school year. In September 2022, the FBI was aware that there were swatting incidents happening at multiple schools around both Kansas and Missouri schools.

