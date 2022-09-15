FBI aware of false active shooter reports at schools in Kansas, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation said it's aware of "swatting incidents" happening in both Kansas and Missouri.

According to a release from the FBI, a swatting incident occurs when a report of an active shooter is made at a school.

On Thursday, the North Kansas City High School went into lockdown after authorities received tips of a threat made towards the school.

In Topeka, police also investigated reports of an active shooter on Thursday, but no credible threat was found.

A spokesperson for the FBI would not confirm if those two incidents were apart of the swatting incidents it was made aware of.

"While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we will continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention," the FBI said in a press release. "We urge the public to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately.”

