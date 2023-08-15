At least five people injured, one critically, in a three-vehicle crash Monday night in KCK.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A three-vehicle crash Monday night injured at least five people, including one critically, on the 18th Street Expressway in Kansas City, Kan.

Police said it happened about 8 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the expressway at the Metropolitan Avenue exit.

A vehicle may have stalled and another driver stopped to help.

The third vehicle hit at least one of the stopped vehicles.

Police are investigating the incident and the 18th Street Expressway is closed between Kansas and Metropolitan Avenues.

