Atchison, Kansas, man, 59, killed Monday in crash on I-29

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Atchison, Kansas, man died Monday in a crash on Interstate 29 north of St. Joseph, Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says around 3:10 p.m. Monday, a 59-year-old man from Atchison was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox north on I-29 when he lost control near U.S. Highway 59.

The SUV traveled off the west side of the highway, where it struck an embankment, causing it to overturn several times. The SUV came to rest in the median of the interstate.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

