ATF Kansas City responds to shooting scene at Target in Omaha, Nebraska

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Kansas City assisted in responding to a shooting scene around noon Tuesday at a Target near 178th Street and West Center Road in Omaha, Nebraska.

Scripps affiliate KMTV-TV in Omaha reports that Omaha Police say the shooting suspect is dead, and there are no other victims.

Omaha Police say the suspect was armed with an AR-15 with "plenty of ammunition," KMTV reports.

ATF Kansas City says it responded to the Target store on an apparent active shooting situation. Omaha Field Office Agents and Omaha Police also responded to the scene.

@ATFKansasCity, Omaha Field Office Agents have responded to an apparent active shooter situation at a Target Store in Omaha, NE and is assisting @OmahaPolice in their investigation. — ATF Kansas City (@ATFKansasCity) January 31, 2023

Authorities responded to the scene within minutes, according to KMTV.

