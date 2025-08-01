Attempted 1st-degree murder charge filed in stabbing at Shawnee restaurant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man with no permanent address was charged with attempted first-degree murder Friday after a stabbing incident Thursday at a Shawnee restaurant.

Around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Shawnee police were called to a stabbing at a restaurant near the intersection of W. 75th Street and Nieman Road.

Police arrived and located a stabbing victim inside the restaurant. The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police that the suspect ran from the restaurant, with officers focusing their initial search in the area of W. 79th Street and Nieman Road.

Police spent the next several hours searching for the suspect.

Just before 3 a.m., police received a call about a suspicious person near W. 79th Street and Quivira Road.

Officers arrived and discovered that the person matched the suspect description in the restaurant stabbing.

After a brief foot pursuit, officers took the suspect, later identified as Maikol Valdes, into custody.

By Friday afternoon, the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office had filed attempted first-degree murder charges against Valdes.

Valdes is being held without bond at the Johnson County Jail. He was slated to make his initial appearance before a judge on Friday afternoon.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.