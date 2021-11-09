Attempted kidnapping reported at Pawnee Elementary School in Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man attempted to convince a child from Pawnee Elementary School in Overland Park, Kansas, to get into his car as the child was leaving school Monday, according to Overland Park police.

The student was attempting to catch up with his friends on the 9200 block of Hayes when the man pulled up in a white SUV and told the child he knew his father, police said.

The child refused to get in the car, even after the man allegedly produced a handgun.

The child ran back to the school and reported the incident.

"Officers checked traffic and school video without locating the incident. There are no leads at this time," police said in the statement.

