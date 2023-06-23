Authorities arrest man allegedly involved in shootouts with KCPD near Brookside

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Authorities have arrested a man who was allegedly involved in a a series of robberies and carjackings as well as multiple shootouts with Kansas City, Missouri, police Thursday night and continuing Friday morning.

"This was quite an elaborate series of events that took place last night and this morning,” KCPD Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the police department, said Friday morning. “We believe the person has been apprehended who is responsible for the crimes last night and this morning."

Missouri State Highway Patrol deputies arrested the suspect Friday morning after another series of crimes in KCMO and Daviess County, Missouri.

The hours-long crime spree, involving multiple robberies and at least three carjackings, started when the man tried to rob a McDonald's around 9 p.m. Thursday near West 83rd Street and Wornall Road.

The suspect fired shots, but no one was injured during the attempted robbery.

The man, described as in his 30s with a patch beard and thin frame, fled in a vehicle, which was later located by police near Brookside Boulevard and West Meyer Boulevard.

The man allegedly fired at officers then carjacked someone in the area before another exchange of gunfire with police.

KCPD officers returned fire on both occasions, but no one was hit by the suspect or the officers.

The man fled again before law enforcement later found the stolen vehicle near West 73rd Street and Cherokee Drive in Prairie Village later Thursday night.

Police launched an extensive search in the Prairie Village area but did not locate the suspect, according to Becchina.

KCPD officers were called to two additional robberies Friday morning involving a suspect who matched the desciption from Thursday night's spree.

The man allegedly stole clothes then committed another armed carjacking near Pennsylvania Avenue and West 69th Terrace, but Becchina said the crime spree didn't stop there.

The suspect allegedly fled north to Daviess County, where he committed another robbery, involving another carjacking and a home invasion shortly after 8 a.m. in Winston, Missouri.

Highway patrol deputies located the stolen vehicle from the Winston incident and initiated a chase. He was apprehended after a short foot pursuit.

“The robberies did involve a weapon, both up there and here,” Becchina said. “... No bones about it. This was a dangerous, dangerous individual. Fortunately, nobody was injured despite the armed nature of the robberies and multiple shootouts with police."

Becchina said they do not believe the suspect exchanged gunfire with law enforcement this morning.

“One of the big questions investigators will want to ask is why?” Becchina said. “... This is a little abnormal. When investigators talk to that individual, they will ask why, what is going on? They want to know that as much as the public does.”

