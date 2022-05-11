Authorities identify woman killed in apparent arson fire in Caldwell County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Authorities have identified an elderly woman who was killed in one of three apparent arson fires on Monday morning in Caldwell County near Polo, Missouri.

Caldwell County Sheriff Mitchell Allen identified the victim as 96-year-old Lorene Fickess.

On Monday, neighbors told KSHB 41 News that Fickess had lived in the home since the 1950s.

Allen also said the when crews arrived the fire was too hot for them to go inside the home and attempt to rescue her.

A suspect connected to the fire was not taken into custody as of Tuesday afternoon.

The Ray County Sheriff's Office also released information on an additional fire Wednesday that may be connected to the other cases.

Ray County Sheriff Scott Childers said the vehicle may be a black Dodge Calibre with tinted windows, which does not match the suspect vehicle in the previous fires.

