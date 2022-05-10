Authorities investigating 3 fires, 1 deadly in Caldwell County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office and Missouri State Fire Marshall's Office is investigating three fires that happened on Tuesday, one which was deadly.

According to authorities, the fires, which appear to be arson, happened near Polo, Missouri.

The first happened near happened at around 8:32 a.m. near Southwest State Route D and SW Colt Drive.

Crews responded to the fire, and a body was found inside the home.

Over the next two hours, fire crews also responded to two other fires on the same road.

Both of those houses were vacant.

Fire departments from Polo, Cameron, Lathrop, Hamilton, Kingston and Braymer all assisted in responding to the fires.

An initial investigation indicates the fires were set intentionally.

According to authorities, a dark, four-door vehicle was spotted near the area.

No license plate number was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office at (816)-586-2681.

