Authorities increase reward for information in 2021 homicide at Matney Park in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One year after Skylar Needham was fatally shot at Matney Park in Kansas City, Kansas, authorities still need the public's help with information that can lead to an arrest in his death.

Police found Needham shot to death inside a car early in the morning of Aug. 12, 2021.

Five people were taken into custody a couple weeks later. However, three of the five were later released.

Authorities have increased the reward for any information related to Needham's death to $7,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at (816)-474-TIPS.

