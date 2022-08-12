Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Authorities increase reward for information in 2021 homicide at Matney Park in KCK

Skylar Needham
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Provided
Skylar Needham was shot and killed at Matney Park in Kansas City, Kansas, in August of 2021.
Skylar Needham
Posted at 11:09 AM, Aug 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-12 12:09:51-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — One year after Skylar Needham was fatally shot at Matney Park in Kansas City, Kansas, authorities still need the public's help with information that can lead to an arrest in his death.

Police found Needham shot to death inside a car early in the morning of Aug. 12, 2021.

Five people were taken into custody a couple weeks later. However, three of the five were later released.

Authorities have increased the reward for any information related to Needham's death to $7,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at (816)-474-TIPS.


Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock