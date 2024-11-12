Authorities investigate October burglaries at homes of Chiefs' Mahomes, Kelce

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Authorities in Cass County and Leawood are investigating burglaries last month of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce.

A Cass County Sheriff's Office report obtained by KSHB 41 reveals that deputies received a call just after midnight on Oct. 6, 2024, that a residence belonging to Patrick and Brittany Mahomes had been broken into.

Sheriff's deputies completed an investigation and a report was taken, according to the report.

The report states there was no sign of forced entry.

The sheriff's department did not release any other information, including descriptions of suspects or what, if any, property was taken.

Earlier Tuesday, TMZ reported that the home of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had also reportedly been burglarized.

A Leawood police face sheet obtained by KSHB 41 shows a burglary reported at a home, believed to be Kelce's, around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 7, 2024. The report cites two crimes — burglary of a dwelling and criminal damage to property.

The face sheet lists $1,000 in damage to a rear pedestrian door and the theft of $20,000 in cash.

KSHB 41 is not publishing the address of either residence.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.