Authorities investigating reported kidnapping, sexual assault in Excelsior Springs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Clay County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Excelsior Springs Police Department in investigating a reported kidnapping and sexual assault.

Police say they were alerted of reports of a woman crying out for help and knocking on doors before 8 a.m. Friday.

When officers were able to speak with her, she reported she had been held against her will and sexually assaulted at a residence in the 300 block of Old Orchard.

Authorities are on scene in the area, and investigation is ongoing.

One suspect has been taken into custody, and police say the woman is being treated at an area hospital.

Excelsior police report there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

