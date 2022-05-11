Authorities release pictures of suspected vehicle connected to arsons in Caldwell County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Caldwell County, Missouri, Sheriff Department has released pictures of a vehicle that may be connected to a string of apparent arson fires.
On Monday, fire crews responded to three fires near Polo, Missouri.
Lorene Fickess, 96, died from injuries sustained in one of those fires.
Thought a suspect has not been taken into custody, authorities did release photos of a vehicle.
The vehicle is dark SUV with tinted windows.
Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to contact the department at 816-586-2681.
