KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man died and a second was injured in a shooting at a Wendy's in Platte City on Wednesday evening, police said.

The shooting unfolded about 6:30 p.m. at the restaurant located at 1400 Platte Falls Road.

One of the victims died and a second was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

No word on what led to the violence.

The Platte County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene to assist police.

