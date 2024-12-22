Authorities say Kansas resident among victims of doctor charged in 1989 rape case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A doctor who lived and practiced medicine in Ohio, Colorado and Kansas, has been indicted in a 1989 rape case and federal agents say additional cases are possible, including a recent case in Kansas.

DNA evidence collected at the scene of a 1989 rape in Cincinnati, Ohio, previously implicated Frederick Louis Tanzer, 66.

Tanzer, who lives in a small town in south-central Ohio was arrested on Dec. 11 in connection to the rape.

Federal prosecutors allege Tanzer made several materially false statements against Tanzer when they questioned him about the 1989 case. As a result, a federal grand jury indicted Tanzer on six additional counts Wednesday, including four counts of making a false statement and two counts of using a false document or writing.

Court documents filed in support of the charges revealed two additional victims who were allegedly drugged and raped by Tanzer. One of the victims was in Kansas in a case from less than three years ago.

When investigators took Tanzer into custody on Dec. 11, they conducted a search warrant at his home, where they found restraints, a gag, black hat and zip ties in one of Tanzer’s dresser drawers.

FBI agents are asking the public with information about any of the previous cases, or previously unknown cases, to contact the FBI at 800-CALL-FBI.

