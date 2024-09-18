Babysitter attacked with dumbbell at Lawrence park while holding 4-year-old, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo — A babysitter was attacked while holding a 4-year-old child at a Lawrence park early Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The attack happened at Centennial Park and resulted in the 25-year-old victim being hit with a dumbbell multiple times.

Officers were called to the park about 12:30 p.m.

On arrival, witnesses said a woman living in the park approached a group of people supervising kids on the playground in an angry manner.

The babysitter was worried about the 4-year-old and picked her up and tried to get away from the suspect.

The 33-year-old suspect then allegedly hit the victim in the back multiple times with a dumbbell.

Police said the victim was able to get in her car and leave the area.

The suspect was located in the park and arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery and child endangerment.

Police said the suspect was erratic while she was being arrested.

The victim declined medical treatment.

