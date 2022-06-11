Baldwin City, Kansas, man accused of shooting at car during chase

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Baldwin City, Kansas, man is charged after allegedly firing a shot at a car during a high-speed chase.

Devin Fuller, 22, is accused of four counts of aggravated assault, criminal discharge of a firearm, one count of criminal threat and one count of criminal use of a weapon.

The high-speed chase began in the early morning hours of June 3 in Douglas County, Kansas.

Fuller and car he was chasing sped into Franklin County on U.S. Highway 59.

Fuller shot at a car, but no one was hit.

Officers and deputies from the Franklin County Sheriff's Department, Ottawa Police Department, Baldwin City Police Department, and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and Lawrence Police Department Tactical team were involved in the case.

