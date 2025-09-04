Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

Bank security guard opens fire, strikes suspect in downtown Kansas City, Kansas

KCK Bank Shooting.jpg
Chase Lucas/KSHB
KCK Bank Shooting.jpg
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was hospitalized after a shooting occurred near a bank in downtown Kansas City, Kansas, on Thursday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened just after 3:30 p.m. near Bank of Labor, located at 8th Street and Minnesota Avenue.

A security guard struck a man, who was then transported to a local hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear what exactly led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KSHB_Image_6P_480x360.jpg

Let's Talk: Share your story with us