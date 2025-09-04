Bank security guard opens fire, strikes suspect in downtown Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was hospitalized after a shooting occurred near a bank in downtown Kansas City, Kansas, on Thursday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened just after 3:30 p.m. near Bank of Labor, located at 8th Street and Minnesota Avenue.

A security guard struck a man, who was then transported to a local hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear what exactly led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

