Police in Kansas City, Kansas, seek help to find family of unhoused man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are asking the public for help in locating the family of an unhoused man.

A KCKPD spokesperson says officers are trying to track down the family of Tequan Reshaun Davis, 44.

Davis is described as an unhoused Black male.

Police did not provide any other information about the case.

