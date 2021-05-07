Basehor police officer under investigation for sexual misconduct incident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An officer from the Basehor Police Department is under investigation for a sexual misconduct incident that allegedly happened while they were responding to a call.

According to Capt. Kevin Self, on Wednesday, officers responded to a call regarding a domestic disturbance near 141st Street in Basehor, Kansas.

Officers encountered a woman the department described as "highly animated" who was arrested for obstruction and later released with no charges.

After the incident, the department received information that the woman was accusing the officer of sexual misconduct during the arrest. On Thursday, the woman filed a formal complaint against the officer.

An investigation is now underway by an outside agency and the officer involved was placed on administrative leave.

"It is the practice of the Basehor Police department to investigate any complaint made against this department or its officers and to be completely transparent with the complainant," the department said in a news release. "We would ask you to respect the privacy of the complainant and know that your police department has leveled all its resources to investigate this allegation."

