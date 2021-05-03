Bates County Sheriff’s Office decries prank ‘swatting’ call

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dozens of first-responder resources were needlessly deployed late Sunday night in Bates County, Missouri, after dispatchers received a “swatting” call.

According to the Bates County Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers received a call just before midnight Sunday regarding a possible shooting, which prompted first responders from several area agencies to respond to a residence in Butler, Missouri.

Authorities made contact with the homeowner and determined the call was a prank.

Investigators traced the original call to software that can block a caller’s number and location. A further investigation revealed the call might have come from Pasadena, California.

Investigators say they are working with federal partners to further identify the source of the swatting call.

