Bates County Sheriff's Office deputies rescue woman reportedly held against will in vehicle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An 18-year-old woman reportedly held against her will was rescued and two suspects were taken into custody by the Bates County Sheriff's Office after a vehicle pursuit Sunday night.

"Tonight, law enforcement from multiple agencies worked together, additional dedicated deputies also responded from home, so we could make sure this family’s 18-year-old daughter made it home," Bates County Sheriff Chad Anderson said in a written statement. "These deputies and trooper involved showed tremendous courage and potentially saved a life tonight.”

At around 10:15 p.m. Sunday, Bates County deputies were told by the Cass County Sheriff's Office a woman reported her daughter was being held against her will by two men who were transporting her away from the Kansas City area.

The woman identified a suspect vehicle to the sheriff's office, and deputies initially found the vehicle's last known location to be Interstate 49 north of Archie, Missouri. Based on the information provided, the vehicle was presumed to be traveling further south on the interstate near Adrian.

An MSHP trooper and Bates County deputy witnessed the vehicle near Passaic around 10:20 p.m., and the highway patrol trooper initiated a traffic stop on I-49 at Missouri 52 Highway. The vehicle did not stop for the trooper and a pursuit began, turning right onto westbound 52 Highway before taking another turn onto Country Road 2001.

A sheriff's deputy took over the pursuit, which continued north until continuing onto eastbound Route TT.

Sheriff Anderson deployed spike strips on Route TT, right before Business Loop I-49, which made contact with the suspect vehicle, causing its tires to lose tread, per the sheriff's office.

Two Bates County deputies pinned the suspect vehicle with their own vehicles before the suspects broke free.

Sheriff Anderson then used his vehicle to perform a precision immobilization technique to force the vehicle to the side of the road, where it was once again boxed in by all three vehicles.

The Bates County Sheriff's Office reports two males, a 20-year-old driver and a 17-year-old passenger, were removed from the front of the vehicle while a female was removed from the back.

A loaded Draco AK47 Pistol was located inside the vehicle.

The 20-year-old, who hails from KCMO, was taken to the sheriff's office, where he awaits charges. The 17-year-old was turned over to the county's juvenile office.

The 18-year-old victim was transported to an area hospital where she was reunited with her family. She spoke with a Bates County victim advocate for assistance.

Bates County Sheriff's Deputies A loaded Draco AK47 Pistol was located inside a suspect vehicle by Bates County Sheriff's deputies after a pursuit stopped a vehicle suspected of containing a woman held against her will.

“The investigation is in its early stages. First thing in the morning, the detectives will be assigned to the case and will work with the victim, her family and the prosecutor's office to file the appropriate charges," Sheriff Anderson said in a written statement Sunday night. "The Victims Advocate’s Office will continue to work with the victim to make sure she has everything she needs to help.”

