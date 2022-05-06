Belton man charged after driving into Longview Lake during deputy chase

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Belton, Missouri, man is now facing several charges after allegedly leading deputies on a chase that ended with him driving into Longview Lake on Wednesday morning.

Cory L. Bartz, 33, is charged with resisting arrest by fleeing and creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death.

According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle in Raymore near Ward Road and County Line Road.

Bartz began speeding way and a deputy deployed a grappler device and stopped his vehicle.

Shortly after, Bartz refused to exit his vehicle and struck a patrol car nearly hitting a deputy.

Deputies continued pursuing Bartz in his partially disabled vehicle.

The chase continued continued into Jackson County and near the Longview Lake.

Bartz then drove into the lake and was stuck about two feet into the water.

He was taken into custody when he exited his vehicle.

Additional charges are pending.

—