Belton man charged with burglary, attempted child molestation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Belton man has been charged with first-degree burglary and second-degree attempted child molestation after police said he broke into a home and “attempted to attack a child.”
Belton police responded around 6 a.m. Monday to a reported burglary in Crown Trailer Park, where Larry D. Register Jr. allegedly broke into a residence. When he approached a child in the home, the child “fought back and began to scream,” police said in a Facebook post.
Police said Register was "identified immediately" because he was known to the family.
Register left the residence, but was taken into custody about four hours later by a Cass County sheriff’s deputy.
Register is being held without bond.
