Belton officer suffers serious injuries while trying to arrest man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man faces assault charges after beating a relative over drugs and seriously injuring a Belton police officer during a fight at the city jail.

Leodie Jordan IV, 28, is charged in Cass County Court with one count of third-degree domestic assault and one count of first-degree assault on a special victim.

The violence began Tuesday, April 14, at about 6:20 p.m. at a house in the 1500 block of Vicie Avenue in Belton, Missouri.

A woman told police she expected a delivery of medication from Federal Express, but could not find the package, according to a court document.

She found the package the medication came in, but it was empty and in one of her garbage cans.

The woman screamed and another relative came to her aid.

The man told police he saw Jordan punching and pushing the woman in the chest.

He asked Jordan what he was doing and Jordan began scratching his eyes, the court document states.

The man held Jordan down until police arrived.

A Belton officer took Jordan to jail and the violence continued.

Jordan, according to a court document, punched the officer in the face and knocked off the officer's glasses.

The officer tried to defend himself as Jordan kept punching him.

The fight continued and the office twice deployed his taser without effect on Jordan.

Instead, the officer slammed the taser into Jordan's stomach and Jordan fell down, the court document states.

A Belton Police Department supervisor arrived and handcuffed Jordan.

The officer suffered fractures to his right orbital bone, right cheek bone and upper right jaw.

He also will need $200 to replace the lenses in his glasses damaged during the battle with Jordan, according to the court document.

—