Belton police ask for help in finding missing 14-year-old

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Belton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old boy.

Dalonte Dixon was last seen near Dauphine Street and Toulouse Street in Belton.

Dalonte is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 125 pounds.

He was last seen wearing wine-colored dress pants, a black and white button-up shirt, an anime jacket, a tan backpack, and black and white high-top shoes with wings.

If you have seen Dalonte or have any information regarding his whereabouts, call 911 or contact the Belton Police Department at 816-331-1500.

—

