Belton police ask for help in tracking down trio of cosmetic thieves

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police need the public's help to track down a retail theft ring that's stolen thousands of dollars worth of cosmetics.

In a recent theft at the Ulta Beauty located at 551 E. Markey Parkway in Belton, a trio of thieves came into the store, took handheld shopping baskets and quickly filled them with makeup and fragrance products.

The three fled the store with an estimated $7,000 worth of products, according to the Belton Police Department.

Police also think the same trio is responsible for stealing items from Ulta Beauty located at 249 Stewart Road in Liberty, Missouri.

Anyone with information about the crimes should call Belton Police Detective Richardson at 816-348-4429 or email jrichardson@beltonpd.org.

