Belton police seek information in Sunday hit-and-run investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Belton Police Department is asking the public for information on a Sunday hit-and-run.
Belton police responded to a report of a person in the road around 7:20 p.m. Sunday on North Cedar Street between QuikTrip and CVS.
According to police, a female victim sustained serious injuries after she appeared to have been struck by a vehicle.
The driver left the scene.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to contact Cpl. Steve Bechtel at 816-331-1500.
—
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.