Belton police seek information in Sunday hit-and-run investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Belton Police Department is asking the public for information on a Sunday hit-and-run.

Belton police responded to a report of a person in the road around 7:20 p.m. Sunday on North Cedar Street between QuikTrip and CVS.

According to police, a female victim sustained serious injuries after she appeared to have been struck by a vehicle.

The driver left the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to contact Cpl. Steve Bechtel at 816-331-1500.

