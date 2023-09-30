Bicyclist critically injured after colliding with truck in south KCMO Friday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A bicyclist was critically injured after colliding with a truck and ejecting from his bike in south Kansas City, Missouri, Friday afternoon.

A "Home Depot" Ford F250 was traveling east on 39th Street, near the intersection of Chestnut Avenue, when a man operating a Western Flyer 10-speed bicycle was traveling southbound on the northbound one-way Chestnut Avenue. The bicyclist was operating the bicycle with one hand and holding a "Natural Light" beer can in the other, according to a spokesperson with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

The bicyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, traveled into the intersection of 39th Street and Chestnut Avenue without slowing down or attempting to stop, and rode into the front side of the Ford F250, according to witnesses.

He then was ejected from the bicycle and sustained critical injuries. He was transported to an area hospital.

No occupants of the Ford F250 were injured in the accident.

