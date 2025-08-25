Bicyclist critically injured in hit-and-run crash near 29th, Brooklyn in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A bicyclist was critically injured in a hit-and-run accident early Monday morning near East 29th Street and Brooklyn Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

Shortly after 12:15 a.m., a bicyclist was heading southbound on Brooklyn Avenue on a blue Raleigh bike.

Just north of 29th Street, police said the bicyclist was struck by an unknown vehicle heading southbound on Brooklyn. Police said the vehicle left the scene without stopping.

The collision ejected the bicyclist, who was not wearing a helmet. The bicyclist is stable after being transported to an area hospital with critical injuries, per police.

Investigation into the incident continues.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.