Bicyclist critically injured in hit-and-run in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a bicyclist.

Police say the crash happened about 8:45 p.m. at the intersection of 23rd Street and Lee's Summit Road.

Police say a Ford Focus was traveling eastbound and hit the bicyclist.

The driver of the vehicle initially left the scene, but police say the driver later contacted dispatch to report their involvement.

The bicyclist is in the hospital and remains in critical condition.

