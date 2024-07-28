Bicyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run near Noland Road, Noland Court

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A bicyclist was seriously injured Saturday in a hit-and-run near Noland Road and Noland Court, according to Independence police.

Officers were called to the area around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators said a 2010 Ford Edge struck a pedestrian on a bicycle as the Edge was pulling out of a driveway.

Witnesses followed the Edge after it fled the scene and blocked it in while calling 911, police said.

Officers then took the suspect into custody.

The bicyclist was transported to an area hospital and reported to be in critical condition late Saturday night.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing.

