Bicyclist dies in crash early Sunday morning on Missouri Highway 152

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police say a bicyclist died in a fatal crash early Sunday morning on eastbound Missouri Highway 152 at U.S. 169 Highway.

The driver of a white Chevrolet Silverado struck a bicyclist, who was weaving between two lanes of the highway, according to KCPD.

The cyclist was ejected from the bike and died on the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet was not injured, per police.

KCPD says this is the 81st fatal crash of 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you can contact your local police department directly. But if you want/need to remain anonymous, you should call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, the hotline could could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.