Bicyclist seriously injured after collision with city bus Wednesday in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded Wednesday afternoon.to a crash involving a bicycle and a Kansas City Area Transportation Authority bus.

The collision occurred around 2:24 p.m. near the intersection of East 11th and Holmes streets.

The person on the bicycle was going south on Holmes Street, riding the wrong way on a one-way street from East 10th Street. The KCATA bus was approaching Holmes Street from 11th Street at the same time, per KCPD.

Police said the bicyclist did not stop at the intersection and collided with the city bus.

The bicyclist was taken to an area hospital and is listed in critical condition.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

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