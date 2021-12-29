Watch
Bicyclist seriously injured in overnight hit-and-run

Posted at 9:02 AM, Dec 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-29 10:02:38-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A bicyclist was seriously injured in an overnight hit-and-run.

Kansas City, Missouri, police said the incident occurred on the Independence Avenue bridge around 1 a.m.

Investigators determined the bicyclist was riding eastbound in the outside lane when they were struck by a passing vehicle.

The vehicle left the area.

The man riding the bike was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

