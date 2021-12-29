Bicyclist seriously injured in overnight hit-and-run

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A bicyclist was seriously injured in an overnight hit-and-run.

Kansas City, Missouri, police said the incident occurred on the Independence Avenue bridge around 1 a.m.

Investigators determined the bicyclist was riding eastbound in the outside lane when they were struck by a passing vehicle.

The vehicle left the area.

The man riding the bike was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .