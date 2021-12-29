Bicyclist seriously injured in overnight hit-and-run

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A bicyclist was seriously injured in an overnight hit-and-run.
Kansas City, Missouri, police said the incident occurred on the Independence Avenue bridge around 1 a.m.
Investigators determined the bicyclist was riding eastbound in the outside lane when they were struck by a passing vehicle.
The vehicle left the area.
The man riding the bike was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
—
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.