Big 11 Lake drowning victim's name released Friday by Wyandotte County Sheriff's Department

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Wyandotte County Sheriff's Department released the name of the man found dead July 20 in Big 11 Lake in Kansas City, Kansas.

KCK firefighters were called to the lake about 10 a.m. and found 49-year-old Tjuan Walls unresponsive in the lake near 10th Street and State Avenue.

Firefighters recovered Walls' body from the lake.

The cause of death was listed as drowning.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.