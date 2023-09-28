Bird scooter operator struck by car, seriously injured on Main Street in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The operator of a Bird scooter was seriously injured late Wednesday night after she was struck by a car.

Just after 11 p.m., police were called to the intersection of Main Street and E. 43rd Street on an injury crash.

Once on the scene, they located a female operator of a Bird scooter suffering from serious injuries.

The initial investigation revealed that a Kia passenger car was south on Main Street going through the intersection with a green light. The scooter operator, who had a red light on eastbound 43rd Street, failed to stop and was struck.

Police believe the scooter operator went underneath the Kia and was dragged for several feet.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest made through the Tips Hotline may be eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.