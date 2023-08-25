Watch Now
Blue Alert issued for man who allegedly shot officer in Troy, Missouri

Posted at 7:58 PM, Aug 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-24 20:58:05-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a Blue Alert for a man who allegedly shot an officer in Troy, Missouri, on Thursday evening.

According to the troop, Thomas Varvera, 54, shot at officers as they approached a home he was inside of in the area of 1655 Creech Road.

As the gunfire unfolded, one officer was shot, but the extent of their injuries weren't immediately available.

MSHP believes Varvera is on foot but it's not clear if he's armed.

No word on what led police to confront Varvera.

Troy is about an hour northwest of St. Louis.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

