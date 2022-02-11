Blue merle French bulldog, worth $8.5K, stolen in Lee's Summit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lee's Summit Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man who stole a dog worth more than some cars.

"The puppy, a Blue merle French bulldog was taken yesterday from the Petland in Lee's Summit," the department said in a post to social media.

The dog is pretty cute, but that's not the only reason why Petland wants it back. The puppy is worth roughly $8,500, according to police.

"If you know the exact location of the puppy please call police dispatch immediately for the jurisdiction where the pup is located so an officer can respond immediately. The LSPD dispatch line is 816-969-7390," the department said.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .