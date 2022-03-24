Blue Springs contractor charged for alleged fraud, exploitation of elderly

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Blue Springs contractor was charged Thursday for alleged fraud and financial exploitation of the elderly, according to a press release from the Missouri Attorney General's Office.

Jerry Thompson Jr. has been charged with eight counts of deceptive business practices and three counts of financial exploitation of an elderly person, in association with his work.

The indictment filed by the AG accuses Thompson of accepting money for construction work he allegedly did not do.

"My Office will hold accountable anyone who preys on our society’s most vulnerable,” Missouri AG Eric Schmitt said in the release. “My Consumer Protection Unit works around the clock to root out and prosecute instances of fraud.”

Those who believe they have been scammed can file a complaint at the Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-392-8222 or online .

