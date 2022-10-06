Watch Now
Blue Springs elementary school goes on lock out Thursday due to reports of suspicious person

Posted at 3:10 PM, Oct 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-06 16:12:20-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — A Blue Springs elementary school went under lockout on Thursday after it received a tip about a suspicious person in the area.

In a letter to families, Thomas Ultican Elementary principal Alison Longwell said the school sheltered in place for a short time.

During this time, activities inside the school continued, but all outdoor activities were suspended.

The school later received word that it did not to shelter in place and was given the all clear to continue school operations normally.

No other information was surrounding the incident was immediately available.

