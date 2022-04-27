Blue Springs man affiliated with Proud Boys pleads guilty for role in Capitol riot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Blue Springs man affiliated with the Proud Boys pleaded guilty Wednesday for his role in the U.S. Capitol riot last January.

Louis Enrique Colon, 45, admitted to obstructing law enforcement officers on Jan. 6.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Columbia, on Jan. 5, 2021, Colon went to a hardware store to purchase items used in the riot.

Colon purchased an axe and modified it to use as both a walking stick and weapon.

On Jan. 6, he joined other members of the Proud Boys and marched to the Capitol.

He was equipped with a pocketknife, backpack, tactical vest and gloves and a helmet adorned with orange tape.

Colon and the others made their way past police barricades onto the Capitol's West Plaza.

Shortly after, Colon climbed a wall to gain higher access and unlawfully entered the Capitol around 2 p.m.

When inside, Colon interfered with police officers who were trying to lower retractable doors to stop other rioters from advancing into the building.

Colon was arrested Feb. 11, 2021 in Kansas City.

He faces a statutory maximum of five years in prison and fine of up to $250,000.

A sentencing date has not been set yet.

—