Blue Springs man charged in murder of pregnant ex-girlfriend in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Blue Springs man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend earlier this week in Kansas City, Missouri.

Just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a call about a shooting in the 4000 block of Morrell Avenue.

When officers arrived, they located a shooting victim, later identified as Braisen Cain, 42, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Cain was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and interviewed a witness, who heard gunshots and looked outside her window. She told detectives she saw the suspect shooting at Cain. She said the suspect, identified as Arel Dawkins, 36, reload his gun and then continued firing on Cain.

The witness told detectives that Cain had recently broken up with Dawkins and that Cain was pregnant with Arel’s child.

Another witness shared video with police that showed Dawkins running over Cain with his Ford F-150 before getting out of the vehicle and opening fire on Cain at close range.

The video showed Dawkins then leave the scene in the truck.

Police were able to coordinate with cell phone providers to track Dawkins’ cell phone and alerted law enforcement in the area.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol took Dawkins into custody near Springfield, Missouri. Dawkins declined to provide a statement when questioned by police.

Late Thursday, Jackson County prosecutors charged Dawkins with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He remains in custody and is being held without bond.

