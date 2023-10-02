Blue Springs man charged with assault after allegedly stabbing man Friday in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Blue Springs man faces an assault charge after allegedly stabbing a man Friday in Independence.

Jackson County prosecutors charged Tyler Rizer with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

A judge set Rizer's bond at $500,000, cash-only.

Independence police officers found a man with stab wounds about 6:10 p.m. near 40th Terrace and South Osage Street.

Bystanders told police Rizer ran across Interstate 70 after the stabbing.

The victim told police he gave a man a ride, but the man threatened him as they drove along the interstate. He then pulled his vehicle off the road and ran, with Rizer chasing him, according to court documents.

Officers found a knife with a silver blade and black handle in the yard near the stabbing victim.

Detectives are investigating whether Rizer was involved shortly after the stabbing in a shooting incident that killed one man and critically injured another.

Rizer is scheduled to be in court Oct. 11 for a bond review hearing.

