Blue Springs man faces murder charges in 2025 double homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Blue Springs man faces multiple charges in a 2025 double homicide.

Kevion Westmoreland, 20, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action and one count of first-degree robbery.

The homicide occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 2, 2025, near East 87th Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard.

When officers were called to the scene, they located Samuel J. Hughes, 36, and Jeffery J. Hughes, 33, with gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a court document, the men had planned to buy a gun from some “youngsters.” The wife of one of the victims confirmed her husband had withdrawn $600 before the meeting.

Detectives also recovered text messages between the husband and the contact “Youngster,” which discussed plans to meet up.

Several surveillance cameras in the area captured the encounter, per the court document.

The footage showed two suspects approaching the Hughes' vehicle and talking with the driver.

Once the driver exited, one of the suspects began shooting.

The suspects then ran back to their vehicle, where a driver was waiting for them to flee the scene.

Witness accounts helped police identify the suspect vehicle as a blue Pontiac Grand Prix. However, the suspects spray-painted it black and replaced the license plate with a temporary tag.

License plate readers helped detectives confirm the movement of the blue Pontiac matched that of the suspects.

More than a year later on March 8, Raytown police contacted KCMO police that Westmoreland was in their custody for an incident in their city. At that time, a warrant was issued and received for a buccal swab.

The DNA results were consistent with a bullet casing found at the 2025 crime scene, confirming Westmoreland as one of the contributors.

Westmoreland is in custody at the Jackson County Detention Center.

His bond is set at $500,000, cash only.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.